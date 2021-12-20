3 ejected from car after 2-vehicle crash in Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Three people, including two juveniles, were ejected from a car after a two-vehicle crash in Marshall.

First responders were notified about the wreck on Sunday around 5:00 p.m. It happened in the 3400 block of Karnack Highway near the intersection with Williams Road.

A four-door Chevrolet was heading east on Karnack Highway and they lost control, slid sideways and crashed into a four-door Nissan traveling westbound, according to the Marshall Police Department.

A man who was driving the Chevrolet was ejected as well as two male juveniles. There was a fourth unconscious male juvenile in the front passenger seat of the vehicle. No one died in the crash, said police.

Two women were in the Nissan, and police found them conscious and alert, but the driver was trapped in the car and was rescued by Marshall firefighters.

EMS transported all six people to a local hospital. The front passengers from both cars are still in the hospital, and the crash is currently being investigated.