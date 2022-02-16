MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – Three firefighters were awarded the Medal of Valor after they attempted to rescue a man from a house fire in November.

On Nov. 26, 2021, around 5 a.m., the Mount Pleasant Fire Department and County Volunteer Fire Departments were called to a structure fire with a person trapped inside the house.

MPFD Deputy Chief Brad Eubanks responded alongside Engine 2 staffed by Captain Phil Fry, firefighters Bradley Stockinger, Trevor Jessee and Riley Russell. When they arrived at the fire, it was confirmed that a girl had escaped from the house and that her grandfather was still inside.

Fry, Russell and Jessee attempted to enter the house through the front door with a hose line but were pushed back by the intensity of the fire.

The repositioned to the outside area of the bedrooms of the house. Since there was not enough personnel on the scene to conduct a fire attack and rescue operations, the fire attack was abandoned and all efforts were focused on making the rescue.

Russell and Jessee entered the first bedroom through the window and found nothing. They went into the second window and entered a room with high heat and smoke, and found the victim. Fry had to enter and assist in removing the victim from the room.

MPFD said that once the firefighters and the victim were outside, Titus Regional Medical Center EMS began taking care of the grandfather, however, he succumbed to his injuries even though the firefighters gave him the best possible chance of survival at the risk of their own safety.

Fry, Russell and Jessee were given Medals of Valor for exhibiting bravery and courage at a great personal risk, according to MPFD.