GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) – Safe Haven Equine Rescue took in three horses in Gladewater during an emergency rescue this month.

The owners had left town and hired someone to feed the animals, but they were never fed, said Richard Fincher, the Safe Haven Equine Rescue Director.

Two mares and a mini horse were rescued on June 14, and they were not cared for over the past seven months.

“It was heartbreaking,” Fincher said as he recalled the day they found the horses. He said he had seen the animals when they were still healthy, and it was shocking to see the difference.

The two horses are 300 lbs underweight and the small pony is around 75 lbs underweight. One of the animals also had an infected wound, but a veterinarian was able to clean it.

“We’ve got a long way to go with them,” said Fincher.

He said the hot weather can make it difficult for the horses to put on weight, but they now have shelter and plenty of hay.

The three horses are also easy to handle. According to Fincher, it is going to take about three months for them to recover.

The animal organization has spent around $800 on the horses for shots and medical expenses. Fincher also said the price of feed is increasing quickly, and they would appreciate donations from the community.

Safe Haven are now the owners of the animals, and they are going to put them up for adoption once they are healthy again.

To donate to Safe Haven Equine Rescue, click here.