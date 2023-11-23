GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KETK) — A reported two vehicle crash in Gun Barrel City led to three people injured, two were taken to a local hospital and one was airlifted for treatment.

According to a release, the two-vehicle crash occurred on Tuesday at 5 p.m. on Highway 175 at CR 2938. The crash reportedly involved a pickup truck and a passenger car that left both in the grass median due to the force of the collision.

The driver of the passenger car was reportedly trapped in their vehicle and had to be removed by using Hurst Jaws of Life Rescue Tools to remove the driver.

Two of the injured were transported to a local hospital and the third was flown for treatment.