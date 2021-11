Photo of boarded up AT&T building after car crash.

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Three people were taken to a hospital after a car drove into an AT&T building in Longview.

Brandon Thornton, with the Longview Police Department, told KETK that the driver accidentally pushed the gas pedal and drove forward.

The three people were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Thornton.

The incident took place at the AT&T store located at 3407 Fourth St.