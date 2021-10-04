3 injured after shooting in Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK)- Three people were injured after a shooting in Marshall on Sunday.

According to the Marshall Police Department, officers responded to the 1200 block of James Farmer around 12:45 a.m. regarding a shooting that had just occurred.

One female juvenile victim was found near the scene, and two juvenile male victims were found at CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center – Marshall.

All of the victims suffered non-threatening gunshot wounds.

An initial investigation revealed that the shooters are also juveniles. The Marshall Police Department is still trying to identify all of the people connected to the incident.

Any witnesses that may have additional information should please contact the Marshall Police Department at (903) 935-4575. If you have information but want to remain anonymous you may call the Marshall/Harrison County Crimestoppers at 903-935-9969 or use the P3 mobile app.