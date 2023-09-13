LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Three people were injured early Wednesday morning in a Longview apartment fire.

According to Longview fire, when units arrived to the scene at 110 East Hawkins Parkway around 4:25 a.m. they reported heavy fire conditions coming from the upstairs apartment and found a person sitting on the window sill of the second floor in need of immediate rescue.

The person told fire officials there were other people still in the apartment, and crews entered the apartment and found “two other victims isolated in a bathroom located off the master bedroom.”

Both were found unconscious and after being rescued by the fire department, were taken to local hospitals with life-threatening injuries. The third person was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

“Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire keeping it contained to the original apartment,” Longview fire said. “The apartment below sustained minor water damage and the adjacent upstairs apartment received smoke damage.”

The department said multiple pets were rescued from the apartment and are being treated by a local shelter. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

“Working smoke detectors were in the apartment and the resident stated that is what woke them up and alerted them to the fire,” Longview fire said.

The department responded to the fire with six engines, three ladder trucks, two ambulances and six support vehicles with a total of 37 personnel.