LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – Three Lindale High School students have been selected to perform with the Texas 4A All-State Band in San Antonio.

The district said in a release that wind ensemble members, Kaitlyn Groth, Nicole Hines and Christiana Ussery will perform with the all-state band on Feb. 11 at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center as a part of the 2023 Texas Music Educators Association Clinic and Convention.

“All-State is the highest honor a Texas music student can receive,” the district said. “1,875 students are selected through a process that began with over 70,000 students from around the state vying for this honor to perform in one of 18 ensembles.”

Groth and Hines both play the flute, and Ussery plays the Bb and alto clarinet. All three have performed in the all-state band before with this being Ussery’s third year to be selected, and Groth and Hines second year.

The district said this competitive process begins throughout the state with auditions hosted in 33 regions where musicians are selected to advance to the region then state level.

“Only 2.6% of musicians who initially audition become all-state musicians,” the district said.

Groth, Hines and Ussery at Lindale High School are under the direction of Steven Moore, Susan Scott, Weston Fisher and Nick Kelley.