LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Independent School District will honor three former students during their annual Distinguished Alumni ceremony and luncheon.

Kay Ray (class of 1970), Rogers Pope, Jr. (class of 1985) and Trent Williams (class of 2006) will be honored as Longview ISD’s distinguished alumni on May 6.

The event will begin at 10 a.m. with the Longview ISD Foundation commemorative brick presentation at Lobo Foundation Plaza near the home entrance to Lobo Stadium. At 11:30 a.m. a reception at Lobo Coliseum will be followed by lunch at noon.

Gloria Kay Helvenston Ray

After graduating from Longview High School in 1970, Ray continued her education at the University of Texas at Austin where she earned a Bachelor of Science. She later went on to earn a Master of Science degree at Stephen F. Austin State University.

In 1974, Ray started as a 9th grade English teacher for LISD. For the next 29 years, she taught many students. In 1994, she went from teaching to being the gifted and talented coordinator and district testing coordinator. Ray became the Executive Director of the Longview ISD Foundation Inc. in 1995.

In 2008, she become the college advisor and scholarship coordinator at LHS and launched the LHSD College and Career Center.

Since becoming the college advisor and scholarship coordinator, Ray has held parent and student seminars called Lobo University where she advises junior and senior students and their parents about the college admission process. She also created informational handouts for students and parents mapping the road to college from grades 8-12.

Kay was nominated by Emily Myers who described her as “the Lobos’ ‘Energizer Bunny’ with more energy and ideas on how to raise money to maximize the quality of education to students in LISD than any marketing analyst!”

“There is absolutely no one who has done more for the Longview Independent School District than Kay Ray!” Myers said. “Not only has Kay spent her career making LISD great, but she also is a native of Longview who attended all twelve grades in the Longview Public Schools and is a 1970 graduate of LHS!”

Rogers Pope, Jr.

Pope graduated from Longview High School in 1985 and continued his education at Baylor University where he received a Bachelor of Business in Administration. Afterward, he earned his Juris Doctor degree from Baylor University Law School.

He later went on to the American Bankers Association National Trust School, Northwestern University then American Bankers Association National Graduate Trust School at Northwestern University. He followed up by attending the Southwestern Graduate School of Banking at SMU and then American Bankers Association Nation Commercial Lending School at SMU.

Since returning to Longview in 1994, Pope has been involved in the community and is active in many professional and industry associations while serving on various boards and committees.

Pope has been at the Independent Bankers Bank since 1983, and in 2021 he became the chairman. He also has been at the Conference of State Bank Supervisors since 2020, the Southwestern Graduate School of Banking Foundation since 2010, the Independent Community Bankers of America since 2008, the Independent Bankers Association of Texas and much more. Pope has since become Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Texas Bank and Trust.

After graduating from LHS, Pope became recognized by the community for his work. In 2007, the Longview Chamber of Commerce honored him as Citizen of the Year. Five years later, the East Texas Area Council Boy Scouts of America gave him and his father the Distinguished Citizen Good Turn Award.

Pope was nominated by Jennifer Harris who said she is “blessed to call him my friend.”

Trenton Williams

Williams was born and raised as a Longview Lobo and graduated in 2006 and was a unanimous first-team All-District, All-East Texas and second-team All-State selection as a senior.

He led the 2005 football team to a 10-0 undefeated regular season Class 12-5A District Championship. Williams also earned Track & Field honors as a shot putter. Considered only a three-star athlete by recruiters, Williams accepted a scholarship from the University of Oklahoma over offers from Texas A&M, LSU and other schools.

Williams landed a starting position in his freshman season at OU and began his career for the Sooners where he anchored the offensive line at several positions.

Williams was named All-American by the Sporting News magazine. He entered the NFL Draft in 2010 and was considered one of the top prospects out of college. He was selected in the first round by the Washington Commanders. He currently plays for the San Francisco 49ers. In 2020 he was rated as the best lineman in the game.

He has created several programs and initiatives to benefit the students and staff of Longview ISD. He has bought a new organ and piano at Parkview Baptist Church and has held several Silverback events in Longview.

With the Silverback program, Williams offers free football camp almost yearly since 2013. During that event he gives away bikes and shoes to LISD students. He also has provided funding for the Lobo football locker room and has worked with CHRISTUS Good Shepherd in Longview to provide heart screenings for 7th to 12th graders since 2015.

In 2017, Williams’ jersey number was retired. Most recently he has helped dual-credit students at LHS by providing tuition assistance for their college classes.

Coach John King praised his former student-athlete, saying that “with Trent Williams, what you see is what you get.”

“For all the great things that Trent has done for the community that they know about, there are just as many things that he has done anonymously to help so many,” King said. “But that’s Trent. He doesn’t do it for the praise or the publicity, he does it out of love for the people of Longview and Lobo Nation.”

Williams was nominated by his mother who described him as loving “his community and Longview ISD.”