3 men accused of New Summerfield quadruple murder plead not guilty

The three men charged with capital murder in the New Summerfield quadruple homicide (Left to right: 37-year-old Billy Phillips, 21-year-old Dylan Welch, 20-year-old Jesse Pawlowski)

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Three men accused of the quadruple murder in New Summerfield pleaded not guilty to capital murder charges on Thursday.

During an arraignment hearing in Cherokee County, the attorneys for Dylan Welch, Billy Phillips and Jesse Pawlowski submitted not guilty pleas.

Cherokee County District Attorney Elmer Beckworth said it is “premature to make that comment” after he was asked whether he will pursue the death penalty.

20-year-old Jesse Pawlowski, 21-year-old Dylan Welch and 37-year-old Billy Phillips were indicted by a grand jury on Oct. 6. They were detained on July 21 in connection to the deadly shooting of four people in a trailer home in New Summerfield. The three men each received a bond of $1 million.

John Clinton, 18, Amanda Bain 39, Ami Hickey, 39, and Jeff Gerla, 47 were killed in the incident. Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson said the shooting happened due to a robbery over clothes and guns.

KETK News obtained the 911 call on July 20 that came from Jacqueline Gerla, the mother of Jeff Gerla. The audio reveals that she saw Clinton laying in the driveway, saying “…the boy that’s been living with my son. I think he’s dead.”

The call lasted two minutes and 56 seconds and was made around 7:55 a.m.

Deputies arrived at the scene at 8:20 a.m. and later found the other three victims shot in a mobile home that was behind Jacqueline Gerla’s house.