NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Three men were arrested and charged with several felonies in a rash of vehicle burglaries that occurred over the summer, according to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office.

Cortez Stovall, 19; Jeremiah Isaiah McFarland, 22; and Japatrick Davis, 24, all of Lufkin, were arrested Monday after an investigation by the sheriff’s office.

The three were each charged with:

Engaging in organized criminal activity: burglary of a motor vehicle

5 third-degree felony counts of engaging in organized criminal activity: debit/credit card abuse

The men are suspected of breaking into several vehicles in at least six separate burglaries in Nacogdoches County from late July into early August, officials said.

The sheriff’s office said that in each burglary, identification cards, wallets and money were stolen from the vehicles.

Each of the state-jail felony charges are punishable by between 180 days and two years in jail. Each third-degree felony is punishable by between two to 10 years of imprisonment. Fines up to $10,000 are possible for all of the charges.

Officials are continuing to investigate, and additional charges are possible.