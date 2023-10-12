LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview ISD was awarded a $3 million federal grant to support magnet schools.

Sen. John Cornyn announced on Oct. 12 that the Longview ISD was awarded a $3,248,283 grant to support the development of magnet schools that offer students and parents more choices in public education programs.

Public magnet schools are free public schools that allow kids to follow a specific learning track. At magnet schools, the curriculum taught is based on the school’s specific track. Longview has five magnet schools for students in grades pre-K-12.

“Magnet schools empower students from different backgrounds to choose a public education program that works best for them,” Cornyn said. “This investment will help more students achieve academic success and strengthen their professional skills through specialized curriculums, and I look forward to seeing the impact it will have on Longview ISD.”