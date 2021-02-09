3 people arrested for drug crimes in Henderson County, 1 ran from deputy

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- Three people were arrested on Monday for different crimes involving drugs.
April Michelle Booth, 39, of Mabank was found with meth, a pipe for smoking and baggies to distribute, according to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office. Booth was riding in a stolen truck with Kyle James Greenlee, 35, of Gainesville near the 200 block of Port Drive in Gun Barrel City. The truck was taken from Burleson.
The two were arrested by narcotics investigators and the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office. They were taken to the Henderson County jail and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
On the same day Samuel Joe Martinez, 40, ran away from Deputy Jonathan Barrios near the 100 block of Bonita Point Road.
While the man was fleeing, he threw something out of his pocket and into a front yard. Law enforcement said they recovered a plastic container with possible heroin inside. They also found that Martinez had a blood-filled syringe.
He was also arrested and taken to the Henderson County jail.
