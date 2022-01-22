3 people dead after fatal multiple vehicle crash in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Three people are dead after a deadly multi-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 2 p.m. in Anderson County on Friday.

According to a report, the crash happened approximately five miles north of Palestine on SH-19. A preliminary investigation indicated that a 2008 Dodge Caravan and a 2014 Ford F-150 were traveling south on SH-19, while a 2021 Subaru Outback was traveling north.

Officials say that for an as of yet unknown reason, the Ford F-150 attempted to pass the Dodge Caravan, leading to a head-on collision with the Subaru Outback.

The driver and passenger of the Subaru, Joe Miller, 67, and Mary Miller, 61, of Pearland were taken to Palestine Regional Hospital where they were pronounced dead by hospital personnel. The driver of the Ford, Tiffany Scroggins, 38, of Montalba was taken to the same hospital where she was also pronounced dead.

The driver and passenger of the Dodge, Cora Sterling, 70, and Barbara Rentie, 72, both of Montalba, were taken to Palestine Regional Hospital, where they were treated and released with non-incapacitating injuries.

Officials say that this is still an ongoing investigation and have no further information at this time.