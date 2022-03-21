LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Three Longview residents were able to escape a house fire on Friday, according to a statement released by local authorities.

The fire department said that it responded to a fire at 9:45 p.m. on Pine Tree Road. They found smoke and flames at the back portion of the home.

Per the statement, the fire started in an exterior wall and traveled into the attic before spreading to the rest of the house. Three people inside were able to escape without any injuries.

The cause of the fire was determined to be an electrical failure.