3 people hospitalized after shooting in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A shooting in Lufkin left three people, including the alleged shooter, hospitalized Thursday.

At 1 p.m., Lufkin police were called to High Point Plaza Apartments on North John Redditt Drive to a report of two gunshot victims and a man with a gun.

When they got to the scene, officers reported seeing the man attempt to shoot again. At that point, one of the officers fired at him, striking him in the hand.

Three people, including the alleged shooter, were taken by ambulance to the hospital.

The apartment complex is now closed to non-residents and the Texas Rangers are on scene, which is standard policy.

The shooting remains under investigation.