TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Three men arrested were arrested on Friday in East Texas and are accused of stealing several catalytic converters.

The following teenagers were detained in Tyler on four charges of catalytic converter theft, a state jail felony:

Tedrick Dyrone Perry Jr, an 18-year-old male

Kennedy Zuron Watkins, an 18-year-old male

Avory Marquis Coleman, an 18-year-old male

All three suspects are from the Houston area.

On July 15, around 6:20 p.m. the Tyler Police Department received a call about a suspicious vehicle at 5201 S. Broadway Ave.

The caller said they saw the suspects’ vehicle parked close to her, and she told them to move so she could leave.

After they left, she noticed her car started making strange noises. Then, she saw a catalytic converter had been partially stolen from her vehicle.

Officials then received two more calls about similar incidents and people described a similar suspect, and this happened at 5614 S. Broadway and 8668 S. Broadway.

Police began searching for a vehicle described as a black BMW four-door with a Florida license plate.

Law enforcement saw the car around 8:20 p.m., heading north on S. Broadway and they tried to initiate a traffic stop.

They found four catalytic converters in the trunk of the vehicle and two saws.