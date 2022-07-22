TEXARKANA, Texas (KEKT) – Three teenagers were arrested early Friday morning after Texarkana police said they broke into the abandoned McCartney Hotel.

Officials said that after breaking in, the teenagers started throwing chairs, rocks and other debris out the eighth floor window. The objects hit several parked cars on the street, and reports said the cars were dented and windows were broken.

Police named 17-year-old Titus Smith in the incident, and said two other teenagers were arrested and charged with criminal trespass and criminal mischief.

A railroad worker alerted police to the scene at around 3 a.m. after officials said he told them he could hear things crashing and see flashlights coming from the hotel over the sound of a train engine at the nearby train yard.

The worker told police after walking closer to investigate, he saw three people running away from the building.

“We arrived shortly after that, and found the dust covered teenagers walking about a block away,” officials said.

Smith was transported to the Bi-State Jail and the other two, 15 and 16, were taken to a juvenile detention center.