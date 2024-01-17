KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – There are three water main breaks in Kilgore on Wednesday as freezing weather winds down in the area.

Two water main breaks are on Longview Street and another is on Kay Street. Repairs are expected to take most of the day. With isolated outages, Highway 42 at Longview will be reduced down to one lane.

Gregg County is also experiencing power outages, with 1,812 active power outages.

Kilgore police said on Wednesday that there are still sporadic patches of ice, along with some black ice, on the roads.