UPDATE — Servando Vazquez was located and stopped by Arkansas State Police. Both children in the vehicle were unharmed.

The case remains under investigation.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Tyler Police Department is investigating after a 3-year-old and an 8-year-old were kidnapped on Friday.

According to police, around 12:15 p.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of West Mims Street in Tyler.

A 36-year-old woman told police that the “estranged father of her child,” Servando Vazquez, 38, of Tennessee, took her children without consent and under threats of violence, said authorities.

The woman told police that Vazquez took their child, Servando Vasquez-Avila, who is 3-years-old, as well as her son, Alvaro Emmanuel Diaz-Avila who is 8-years-old and not Vazquez’s biological child.

Vazquez is reported to be driving a 2000 maroon Dodge dually pickup with TX LP# RLB3483. Authorities say he may be driving to Tennessee.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Servando Vazquez, his vehicle or the children please contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000. The case remains under investigation.