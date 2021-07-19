3-year-old dies after being found unresponsive in vehicle at home

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A 3-year-old was pronounced dead after being found unresponsive in a vehicle at the child’s home.

On Friday, Fire and EMS responded to a call around 6 p.m. in the 1600 block of North Church Avenue where it was determined that the child was dead.

First responders were unable to revive the child. Andy Erbaugh with Tyler PD said that no arrests have been made and that an autopsy will be conducted on the toddler.

