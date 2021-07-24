3-year-old hospitalized in ‘serious condition’ after found unresponsive in a pool in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A 3-year-old was hospitalized after being found unresponsive in a pool in Nacogdoches.

On Friday, around 6:17 p.m., Nacogdoches police, fire and EMS arrived at the 400 block of N University Dr. in response to a 911 call of a child not breathing.

When officers arrived, CPR was being administered to the child. EMS then transported the toddler to a nearby hospital.

The child was later taken to an out of town hospital in what Nacogdoches officials say in serious condition for a higher level of care.

Nacogdoches police said there is no further information on the child’s condition. Detectives with the Nacogdoches PD have begun an investigation into the circumstances of the drowning.