TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater North Texas (RMHCNTX) has announced the 30 local high school seniors who are recipients of their annual scholarship program.

Each year, the RMHCNTX gives 30 students a $2,000 scholarship that is funded by local McDonald’s owners and operators. The program gives more than $60,000 to students in the North Texas region, recognizing their involvement in the community and academic achievements.

“On behalf of all the McDonald’s of North Texas owner/operators, I’d like to congratulate the class of 2023 and our scholarship recipients,” said Anthony Grissett, local McDonald’s owner/operator and chairman of the RMHCNTX Board. “We’re proud to support our local youth in their pursuit of a college education, and we look forward to seeing where their future takes them.”

The following are the 30 scholarship recipients from various North Texas high schools (East Texas recipients are in bold) :

Josephine Akinrotimi, Lake Highlands High School – Dallas

Jack Allen, Corsicana High School – Corsicana

Samantha Aos, Midlothian High School – Midlothian

Braydon Atkins, Crandall High School – Crandall

Heidi Bravo Silva, Duncanville High School – Duncanville

Jayden Brown, Irving High School – Irving

Taylor Campbell, Cedar Hill High School – Cedar Hill

Jenna Crum, White Oak High School – White Oak

Hannah Eustasio, Booker T. Washington High School – Dallas

Luke Farr, Longview High School – Longview

Benjamin Hatfield, Longview High School – Longview

Cung Lian, Lake Highlands High School – Dallas

Paisley Lowery, Gilmer High School – Gilmer

Camila Lucio, New Tech High School at BF Darrell – Dallas

Oyindamola Madandola, Lake Highlands High School – Dallas

Gisela Martinez, Trimble Tech High School – Fort Worth

Karla Mendoza, Midlothian High School – Midlothian

Ana Morales, Bullard High School – Bullard

Sierra Nguyen, James W. Martin High School – Arlington

Lord Owusu, Lake Highlands High School – Dallas

Lillian Purdum, Longview High School – Longview

Kalyce Richardson, Azle High School – Azle

Jasmine Rios, James W. Martin High School – Arlington

Alexis Skidmore, L. D. Bell High School – Hurst

Jose Solis, Jr., Irving High School – Irving

Brooklyn Studinski, L. D. Bell High School – Hurst

Lisseth Venegas, Irving High School – Irving

Tya Venters, Longview High School – Longview

Carson Wallace, Spring Hill High School – Longview

Tatum Willard, Woodrow Wilson High School – Dallas

Since the program was founded in 1988, more than $2.7 million has been awarded to high school seniors in the North Texas area. For more information, visit their website.