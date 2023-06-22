TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater North Texas (RMHCNTX) has announced the 30 local high school seniors who are recipients of their annual scholarship program.
Each year, the RMHCNTX gives 30 students a $2,000 scholarship that is funded by local McDonald’s owners and operators. The program gives more than $60,000 to students in the North Texas region, recognizing their involvement in the community and academic achievements.
“On behalf of all the McDonald’s of North Texas owner/operators, I’d like to congratulate the class of 2023 and our scholarship recipients,” said Anthony Grissett, local McDonald’s owner/operator and chairman of the RMHCNTX Board. “We’re proud to support our local youth in their pursuit of a college education, and we look forward to seeing where their future takes them.”
The following are the 30 scholarship recipients from various North Texas high schools (East Texas recipients are in bold) :
- Josephine Akinrotimi, Lake Highlands High School – Dallas
- Jack Allen, Corsicana High School – Corsicana
- Samantha Aos, Midlothian High School – Midlothian
- Braydon Atkins, Crandall High School – Crandall
- Heidi Bravo Silva, Duncanville High School – Duncanville
- Jayden Brown, Irving High School – Irving
- Taylor Campbell, Cedar Hill High School – Cedar Hill
- Jenna Crum, White Oak High School – White Oak
- Hannah Eustasio, Booker T. Washington High School – Dallas
- Luke Farr, Longview High School – Longview
- Benjamin Hatfield, Longview High School – Longview
- Cung Lian, Lake Highlands High School – Dallas
- Paisley Lowery, Gilmer High School – Gilmer
- Camila Lucio, New Tech High School at BF Darrell – Dallas
- Oyindamola Madandola, Lake Highlands High School – Dallas
- Gisela Martinez, Trimble Tech High School – Fort Worth
- Karla Mendoza, Midlothian High School – Midlothian
- Ana Morales, Bullard High School – Bullard
- Sierra Nguyen, James W. Martin High School – Arlington
- Lord Owusu, Lake Highlands High School – Dallas
- Lillian Purdum, Longview High School – Longview
- Kalyce Richardson, Azle High School – Azle
- Jasmine Rios, James W. Martin High School – Arlington
- Alexis Skidmore, L. D. Bell High School – Hurst
- Jose Solis, Jr., Irving High School – Irving
- Brooklyn Studinski, L. D. Bell High School – Hurst
- Lisseth Venegas, Irving High School – Irving
- Tya Venters, Longview High School – Longview
- Carson Wallace, Spring Hill High School – Longview
- Tatum Willard, Woodrow Wilson High School – Dallas
Since the program was founded in 1988, more than $2.7 million has been awarded to high school seniors in the North Texas area. For more information, visit their website.