HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A man is dead after a crash in Henderson County on Thursday morning just north of Brownsboro, according to DPS.

A preliminary DPS report said that a 2007 Chevrolet Equinox was heading south on FM 314 while approaching a curve. The vehicle was traveling at “an unsafe speed” to navigate the curve on the wet road, the report said.

The vehicle left the road and hit a tree. The driver was identified as 30-year-old Travis Carl Lemmert, of Ben Wheeler, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

DPS reported that Lemmert was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.