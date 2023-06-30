HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – There a $3,000 reward available for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for cutting a fence and letting cattle roam free in Houston County.

According to the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, a property known as the Old Lively Property a little over a mile south of FM 228 on the west side of FM 3316 has had its fence cut, allowing cattle to get into the roadway.

The boundary fence on the property has been cut several times in various locations throughout the past year, the sheriff’s office said. The owner is offering a reward for information leading to a conviction of criminal mischief.

Anyone with information about this is asked to contact Special Ranger Darrel Bobbitt by his work phone at 936-687-3808, by his cell phone at 936-222-2144 or by email at dbobbitt@tscra.org.