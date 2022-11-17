AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – A final authorization for the design, development and additional construction funding, totaling a project cost of $308 million, was approved on Thursday by the University of Texas Board of Regents.

The university said the UT Tyler School of Medicine will welcome its first cohort of students to campus in the summer of 2023 and the building is expected to be completed by March 2025.

“This facility provides the physical cornerstone of UT Tyler’s plan to train physicians and meet health care needs across the state, while also growing workforce opportunities and economic development in the region,” UT System Chancellor James B. Milliken said.

The newly approved Medical Education Building is a planned five-story and nearly 248,000-square-foot facility. It will be built in Tyler’s midtown district and plans to connect by skybridge to the UT Heath East Texas Hospital “allowing for hands-on learning of residents in the adjacent hospitals.”

The building will support interdisciplinary education for graduate medical students, resident training and nursing. Officials said the building will also house outpatient and specialty clinical services with exam rooms, specimen collection/processing and imaging facilities.

“By approving the total project cost, design development and allocation of funds for the new Medical Education Building today, the regents are taking the next pivotal step in launching the UT System’s seventh medical school.” Kevin P. Eltife, chairman of the UT Board of Regents said. “One that is specifically dedicated to benefitting Northeast Texas for generations.”

The UT Tyler School of Medicine is set to be the first in northeast Texas.