PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A man was arrested in Panola County for alleged possession of marijuana in his vehicle.

Courtesy of Panola County Sheriff’s Office

According to a release, a sergeant made a “traffic contact” on Highway 149 south of Beckville after observing a moving violation on Saturday at around 1 a.m. The sergeant reportedly noticed criminal activity and requested a K9 unit.

Once the K9 unit arrived, a search of the vehicle reportedly revealed multiple large packages containing approximately 32 pounds of marijuana.

Officials said the driver was arrested without incident and taken to the detention center.

The driver was charged with possession of marijuana between 5-50 pounds, a third degree felony.