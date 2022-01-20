32 Tyler ISD high school students organize donation drive for animal shelter

WARRINGTON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 04: A seven week old Daschund cross puppy waits to be re-homed at the Cheshire Dogs Home on January 4, 2010 in Warrington, England. The puppy is one of hundreds waiting for a new home at the Manchester and Cheshire Dogs Home and other animal shelters across Britain. There has been a huge surge in the number of abandoned pets over the Christmas and Winter period. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – 32 Tyler ISD high school students recently held a drive-through donation event for Pets Fur People.

The students were part of the National Technical Honor Society (NTHS) and the Technology Student Association (TSA).

“I am very proud of all of these students for their hard work and dedication to our community,” said Mike Baker, advisor for NTHS and TSA Chief. “They did all the work and ran the event, especially on a frigid and windy Saturday! I also want to thank the other advisors for these two clubs; Sam Becze, engineering & construction teacher; Ana Vazquez, architecture teacher; and Jeffrey Dean, welding teacher.”

Students came up with the idea and reached out to the shelter. This was the first time the event was held.

Once the group had a wish list, they prepared the event. Students received more than 80 items such as: 350 lbs of dry dog food, paper towels, blankets, towels, puppy and kitten food, toys and cleaning supplies.

The items were given to the shelter on Saturday. Students said they hope the donation drive becomes an annual event, and they would like to work with other shelters as well.

The leaders of the student organizations also said they were grateful for those who helped out and for the community who pitched in. They also appreciated the assistance of the Administration of Tyler ISD Career & Technology Center.