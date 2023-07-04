LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 32-year-old woman that has been reported missing.
Officials said that Jasmine Lucky, 32, is about 5’6″, weighs around 240 pounds and has a scar on her neck. Lucky’s phone was last located in the area of the 700 block of East Marshall Avenue, according to the release.
“If you have any information regarding Lucky’s whereabouts, please contact Longview Police Department at (903) 237-1170.”The Longview Police Department