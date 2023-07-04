LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 32-year-old woman that has been reported missing.

Officials said that Jasmine Lucky, 32, is about 5’6″, weighs around 240 pounds and has a scar on her neck. Lucky’s phone was last located in the area of the 700 block of East Marshall Avenue, according to the release.