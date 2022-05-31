TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Tyler police are investigating after a man was found shot on Monday in the 800 block of Pinedale Place.

Officials received a 911 call about a disturbance and shots being fired around 6:15 a.m. The victim was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

He was identified as 33-year-old white male, Austin Lee Deweerdt. Anyone with information regarding this case should contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-CUFF.