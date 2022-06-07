RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A 35-year-old man is dead after a one-vehicle crash on FM 839, approximately 6 miles northwest of Laneville at 7:50 p.m.

DPS investigation shows that Travis D. Wood, of Henderson, was traveling north on FM 839 in a 2007 GMC 1500. The release said he attempted a slight left curve and failed to drive in a single lane. He then drifted off the roadway to the right, overcorrected and traveled across both lanes of FM 839.

The DPS release stated that Wood then traveled off the road to the left, traveled in the tree line and hit a large tree. Wood died from his injuries at the scene.