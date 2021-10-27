37-year-old man killed in Panola County after multi-vehicle crash involving truck tractor

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – On Tuesday, Oct. 26, at 10:27 a.m., DPS Troopers responded to a multi-vehicle crash on US-79, approximately 2.5 miles southwest of Carthage.

According to a preliminary report, a 2019 Dodge 1500 towing a semi-trailer traveling southwest on US-79 was preparing to turn onto a private drive, but instead turned in front of the driver of a 2019 Subaru Forester. The driver of the Subaru was forced to take evasive action and swerved into oncoming traffic.

The driver of a 2007 Kenworth truck-tractor towing a semi-trailer, who was also traveling the southwest-bound lane, took evasive action to avoid the Subaru, which led the Subaru to take evasive action again. The two vehicles collided in the northeast lane.

The driver of the Dodge, Jimmy Brister, 78, of Carthage, and the driver of the Kenworth, Ramon Lumbi, 54, of Porter, were not injured in the crash.

However, the driver of the Subaru, Adam Pacetti, 37, of Texas City, died at the scene and was taken to Jimmerson-Lipsey funeral home in Carthage.

At this time, the crash remains under investigation.