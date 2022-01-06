37-year-old woman dies, 2 children hospitalized after driving into tree

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A 37-year-old woman died and two children were hospitalized after a one-vehicle crash on Wednesday night in Longview.

Laytonya Washington was driving in the 3500 block of W. Loop 281 when her vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree.

Washington was taken to a local hospital and later died from her injuries.

The two children, who were also in the car during the crash, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This case remains under investigation by the Crash Investigation Unit. If you have any information about this crash, please contact the Longview Police Department Traffic Division at (903) 237-1188.