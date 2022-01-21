38 dogs taken from Winona hoarding situation

WINONA, Texas (KETK) – What started as an attempt to create a rescue for dogs turned into a hoarding situation in East Texas on Friday, with 38 dogs being taken from a Winona property.

The dogs were taken by the SPCA of East Texas, Smith County Animal Control and the Humane Society of East Texas.

At one time, 124 dogs lived in kennels on the property. The SPCA was alerted about eight dogs originally, but once they got there, they realized an investigation needed to happen for dozens of dogs.

Constable Josh Joplin from Precinct 4 was brought in to look into the case. The property owner had 52 dogs when Joplin arrived. She said she tried to start a rescue center for the dogs, but it got out of control and she didn’t know what to do.

All the dogs will be taken to a medical facility to be checked out. Once they’re cleared, they will be divided up between organizations to be put up for adoption.

Joplin is continuing his investigation into the situation and says he’ll have more information Monday outlining changes.