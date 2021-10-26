38-year-old Nacogdoches County man arrested for sexual assault of a child

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A Nacogdoches County man was arrested for two counts of sexual assault and indecency with a child.

A sane exam along with a forensic interview was conducted at the Harold’s House in Nacogdoches during an ongoing investigation after a victim less than 15 years of age made an outcry that a suspect had assaulted the child.

According to evidence obtained by the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office, they found that 38-year-old Hildeberth Gutierrez-Tapia, of Etoile, assaulted the victim several times within the last six months.

Warrants were obtained Gutierrez-Tapia and he was arrested on Oct. 9 by the NCSO.

Gutierrez-Tapia was charged with two counts of sexual assault of a child and one count of indecency with a child. All charges are a second degree felony.

Gutierrez-Tapia was booked into the Nacogdoches County Jail where he remains on a combined bond of $600,000.