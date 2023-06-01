TYLER, Texas (KETK) – 38,000 pounds of mixed goods were donated to help East Texans facing food insecurity.

According to the East Texas Food Bank, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints donated the food to help families in the summer months, especially while school is out. Items include 25 pallets of mixed canned and boxed goods including vegetables, chili, fruit, beef, peanut butter, dried milk and other items.

“We are so thankful for this generous donation from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints,” said Dennis Cullinane, CEO of the East Texas Food Bank. “We continue to see an increased need for food due to inflation and the end of extra pandemic SNAP benefits in Texas. This food will go a long way in helping us feed our neighbors.”

“We are committed to easing the burden of food insecurity across East Texas,” said President Charles Rhodus, who leads the Tyler Texas Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. “In following Christ’s example of Jesus Christ in caring for those in need we are grateful for the opportunity to help our neighbors.”

The donation was delivered to the East Texas Food Bank, located at 3201 Robertson Road in Tyler on Thursday morning.

“We realize there’s a great need in East Texas, and a lot of folks that can use a helping hand, and the savior taught us to love one another, and this is a great way to do that,” Communications Director Sam Anderson said at the event.

To learn more about the East Texas Food Bank, visit their website.