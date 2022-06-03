TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As the weather starts getting warmer, more people are going to start visiting swimming pools.

It is important for parents to remember to stay alert to prevent any water-related accidents.

For children between the ages of 1-14, drowning is the second leading cause of unintentional injury death after car crashes, said the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention. Each year in the U.S., 3,960 people die from unintentional drownings and there are 8,080 nonfatal drownings, added the CDC.

Here are some water safety tips from the American Red Cross to keep in mind this summer:

You should closely monitor children that are near water.

Swim in designated areas supervised by lifeguards. Always swim with a buddy; do not allow anyone to swim alone.

Provide close and constant attention to children you are supervising, even when a lifeguard is present, no matter how well the child can swim or how shallow the water. Avoid distractions including cell phones.

Never leave a young child unattended near water and do not trust a child’s life to another child; teach children to always ask permission to go near water.

Designate a “water watcher” whenever in a group setting.

Make sure to have life jackets and be cautious if you have a pool at your home.

Stay within an arm’s reach of any weak or inexperienced swimmer who is in the water.

Have young children or inexperienced swimmers wear U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jackets around water, but do not rely on life jackets alone.

Do not rely on the use of water wings, swim rings, inflatable toys or other items designed for water recreation to replace adult supervision.

If you have a pool, secure it with appropriate barriers to prevent unsupervised access to the water. Many children who drown in home pools did so during non-swim times – when they weren’t expected to be in the water, including as the swimming activity was coming to an end and everyone was thought to be out of the water. Children were often out of sight for less than 5 minutes and in the care of one or both parents at the time.



Everyone should also try to learn how to swim an have a plan for an emergency.

If a child is missing, check the water first. Seconds count in preventing death or disability.

Know how and when to call 9-1-1 or the local emergency number.

Have appropriate equipment, such as reaching or throwing equipment, a cell phone, life jackets and a first aid kit.

Enroll in age-appropriate Red Cross water orientation and learn-to-swim courses.

Enroll in Red Cross home pool safety, water safety, first aid and CPR/AED courses to learn how to prevent and respond to emergencies.

For more information on how to find swim classes near you, click here.