JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) — The UT Health East Texas HOPE Breast Center in Jacksonville celebrated the addition of a 3D mammography unit on Thursday.

The unit was made possible by a “generous gift” from the Nan Travis Foundation. A grand opening and ribbon cutting for the unit was held on Thursday.

The new addition to the HOPE Breast Center will be the first of its kind in Cherokee County, that allows patients in the area to not have to travel to further away places like Tyler for care.

3D mammography is more equipped to reveal breast cancer than two-dimensional images, according to UT Health East Texas. The 3D technology decreases false positive results, reveals more tumors and is highly effective for women with dense breast tissue.

“It allows us to see a little closer inside the breast tissue… smaller cancers are found earlier. It makes them easier to treat because again, we catch them so much sooner,” said DeLeigh Haley, Chief Executive Officer of UT Health Jacksonville.

Haley said that they have already seen an increase in the detection of breast cancer earlier, so women are getting care sooner than they would have with the 2D machine.

3D mammography machine at UT Health East Texas HOPE Breast Center

Ribbon cutting for 3D mammography machine at UT Health East Texas HOPE Breast Center

Pink balloons in form of breast cancer awareness ribbon

Anyone who would like to schedule a mammogram should visit the UT Health East Texas website here or call 903-541-5333.