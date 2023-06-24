TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Rose Garden was buzzing today as Keep Tyler Beautiful held its 3rd Annual Bee Day in the Garden, an event to educate people on the importance of pollinators.

“There’s not enough food for bees, there’s not enough food for us,” said Erin Garner, Community Coordinator, Keep Tyler Beautiful.

Erin Garner with Keep Tyler Beautiful says bees are very important to our environment and to what we eat.

“One in three bites of food that you eat is thanks to pollinators like bees, and so we really have to protect their habitat,” said Garner.

“From almonds to apples to watermelons they require a bee to pollinate them, so we’re super passionate about keeping those yummy foods on our table,” said Meagan Elzner, beekeeper and owner of Elzner Farms.

In 2019 the city saw there was a need for more education on pollinators and started Bee Day in the Garden.

“We need to do all we can to support our pollinators, it’s become quite a struggle for the bees to thrive,” said Elzner.

By 2021, they joined Bee City USA with the mission to help save the pollinators.

“As a city, we have pollinator-safe practices, we have an integrated pest management plan to use as few harmful pesticides as possible,” said Garner.

Saturday the 3rd Bee Day in the Garden was held at the Tyler Rose Garden. Families could visit vendors, attend workshops, and there were activities for children.

“Any little steps anyone could take within their own house to make life easier on bees is a big step,” said Elzner.

“As long as they retain that information that bees are important and we should take care of them,” said Garner. People could also see the pollinators firsthand at the observation hive.