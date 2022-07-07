TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man has pleaded guilty to burglary of habitation after being charged for murder and burglary back in 2020, and has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Robert Robertson, 23, is the third person of his three co-defendants to be convicted in the investigation to a shooting on Van Street in Tyler, and has a plea hearing for his murder charge scheduled for next month.

Robertson’s co-defendant’s Kevondus Brantley and Kobe Warthsaw have been convicted of murder for the 2020 shooting. Brantley pleaded to 15 years in prison, and Warthsaw was found guilty by a jury and sentenced to 40 years in prison.

The fourth person charged for murder in this investigation, Trey Barreau, is scheduled on a plea docket for August.

The four co-defendants were arrested and charged with murder in 2020 after a shooting that killed 21-year-old Draveon McCullough.

According to officers, McCullough knocked on Warthsaw’s door and a fight began. During the struggle, McCullough was shot and killed. Officers reported finding “a substantial amount of narcotics at the scene.”