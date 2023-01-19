TYLER, Texas (KETK) – $4.5 million in grants will be given to East Texas programs and nonprofits from the governor’s public safety office.

The governor’s office disburses federal and state funds to increase public safety and support people who were victims of crime, said the East Texas Council of Governments (ETCOG).

ETCOG’s Public Safety Division helps groups submit applications for the grants.

The applications are judged by the ETCOG Criminal Justice Advisory Committee and Homeland Security Advisory Committee.

The $4.5 million that will be given to East Texas are for the Victims of Crime Act, Justice Assistance, Violence Against Women Act, Juvenile Assistance and Homeland Security.

Victims of Crime Act Funds – $2,764,321.37

The Crime Victims Assistance Grant Program supports victims of crime.

Justice Assistance Grants – $343,036.06

The Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program (JAG) works to improve public safety.

Violence Against Women Act Funds – $126,453.56

The STOP Violence Against Women Formula Grant Program (VAWA) helps victims of sexual assault, domestic violence and more. They have staff to support their programs and provide legal help, treatment and more.

Juvenile Assistance Grants – $48,192.00

The Criminal Justice Planning Fund No. 421 (SF-421) provides grants to the criminal justice system to increase safety.

State Homeland Security Program – $1,262,719.98

The Office of the Governor’s (OOG) Homeland Security Grants Division gives funds to stop terrorism.