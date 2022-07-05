Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

UPDATE – One child was flown to a hospital after a two-vehicle East Texas crash and five other people were hospitalized on Tuesday, according to DPS.

The wreck happened around 5:10 p.m. on Highway 64 W and FM 2661 in Smith County. A 2003 GMC Envoy and a 2003 Freightliner box truck were involved in the crash.

There were six people in the GMC, and four of them were children between the ages of 8 and 16. A child was flown to a Dallas hospital. Three additional children and an adult were taken to a Tyler hospital.

Two people riding in the Freightliner were not injured. The crash scene has already been cleared.

Officials previously said three children were flown to hospitals but have now released updated and corrected information.