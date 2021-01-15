4 die in head-on collision in Nacogdoches County

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY (KETK) – Four people were killed in a head-on collision Friday morning in Nacogdoches County, the DPS said.

The accident occurred on U.S. 59 about three miles north of Appleby at 3:30 a.m.

The DPS said 63-year-old Ira Caraway, of Tenaha, drove her Chevrolet SUV into the wrong lane and crashed head-on into a Nissan.

Caraway and three people in the Nissan died at the scene, the DPS said.

The driver of the Nissan was 32-year-old Vanessa Sowell, of Garrison. The passengers were Damien Davis, 41, of Garrison, and Christian Dodd, 31, of Center.

The DPS is continuing to investigate the crash.

