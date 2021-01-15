4 die in head-on collision in Nacogdoches County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY (KETK) – Four people were killed in a head-on collision Friday morning in Nacogdoches County, the DPS said.

The accident occurred on U.S. 59 about three miles north of Appleby at 3:30 a.m.

The DPS said 63-year-old Ira Caraway, of Tenaha, drove her Chevrolet SUV into the wrong lane and crashed head-on into a Nissan.

Caraway and three people in the Nissan died at the scene, the DPS said.

The driver of the Nissan was 32-year-old Vanessa Sowell, of Garrison. The passengers were Damien Davis, 41, of Garrison, and Christian Dodd, 31, of Center.

The DPS is continuing to investigate the crash.

IN THE NEWS

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51