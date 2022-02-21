LINN COUNTY, Kansas (KETK) – Four East Texans were killed in Kansas after their truck rolled over on an icy highway, according to an AP report.

The report states that 66-year-old Larry Klingensmith was driving on U.S. Highway 69 on Friday, February 18 in Linn County roughly 75 miles south of Kansas City.

It said Klingensmith lost control of his 2019 Dodge Ram after it ran over ice on the road and veered into a ditch. The truck proceeded to roll twice before landing upside down in a flooded wildlife area and going underwater, according to a crash report cited by AP.

Klingensmith and all three of his passengers were all from Winnsboro. The other three victims were identified as: