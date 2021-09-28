4 East Texas counties issue burn bans due to increasing drought conditions

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- There are burn bans currently in effect in four East Texas counties.

On Tuesday, Trinity County became the latest county to announce a burn ban. All East Texas counties currently under a burn ban are:

Henderson

Houston

Rusk

Trinity

The ban was issued in Rusk County after there was damage due to wildland fires.

According to Rusk County officials, no outdoor burning will be allowed during this time. However, the ban does not prohibit the use of outdoor gas grills, charcoal grills and barbeque smokers that are completely enclosed.

It does not allow the use of any rolling unit with fire in the box on any road in Rusk County.

Also, people may not burn items in an enclosed burn barrel/receptacle. Rusk County’s burn ban will last until Oct. 4.

“A knowing or intentional violation of the court’s order prohibiting or restricting outdoor burning is a Class C misdemeanor, punishable by a fine not to exceed $500,” wrote the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office.

Houston and Henderson Counties also announced burn bans.

The ban in Henderson will last until Oct. 4. This county was the first in East Texas to implement the restrictions.

“We are in real desperate need of rainfall,” said KETK’s Chief Meteorologist Marcus Bagwell.

He also mentioned there has not been rain in the last 30 days for some East Texas areas.

“We’ve had more sun that has allowed for that moisture to begin to come out of the ground and that is going to lead to the potential of additional forest fire chances, if we don’t see more rain. The good news (is) rain chances are in the forecast,” said Bagwell.