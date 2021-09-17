4 East Texas kids to be featured in National Down Syndrome Society’s annual Time Square video

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The National Down Syndrome Society will have their annual Time Square video presentation this Saturday.

This year, our very own from East Texas were chosen to be on the big screen.

The New York City presentation includes individuals from all fifty states.

“There were over 2,100 photos sent in from all across the United States, and I sent in a photo of my little sister who passed away in 2013 of cancer,” said Wendi Inmon.

Inmon’s sister, Heather Kirkpatrick, is from Waskom, Texas. Heather was one of the four East Texans projected in the world-famous Time Square in New York City.

“She was the light of our world and to have her picture being shown out of the many that was picked is just very heartwarming for all of our family,” Inmon said.

Inmon said she waited to tell her mom because she did not want her to be disappointed if Heather was not picked.

“After they sent me the email saying that Heather’s photo was chosen, I told my mom, and she just started crying,” Inmon said.

The one-hour video includes around 500 photos of children, teenagers, and adults with down syndrome.

Another East Texan chosen is 10-month-old Abigail Jennings.

“It made us feel very proud. You know it’s like there’s a lot of submissions, so just that Abigail here in East Texas, the small town Lindale was chosen. You know it makes us really proud.” Amanda Jennings, Abigail’s mother

The video will kick off the national Buddy Walk to raise money for those with down syndrome.

“Whenever we found out about Abigail having down syndrome, we didn’t know much about down syndrome and so getting the faces out there, getting the stories out there of the kids and adults, and what they can accomplish in life I think it brings awareness to the down syndrome community that these are just humans. These are adults, these are kids, and they’re going to accomplish a lot of things in their lives,” said Jennings.

The annual tradition celebrates those with down syndrome by promoting acceptance and inclusion in a very visible way.

“If you ever get a chance to meet someone with down syndrome, your world will be changed forever,” said Inmon.

The video will be streamed worldwide on the NDSS Facebook page tomorrow at 9:30 in the morning.