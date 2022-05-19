TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Four Texarkana men were arrested on drug trafficking and firearm violations after allegedly distributing $5 million worth of drugs that resulted in three deaths and one serious injury.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the following four men were named in an indictment returned by a federal grand jury on March 10, charging them with federal drug trafficking and firearm violations and appeared in court on the following days:

31-year-old Deablo Deshon Lewis, A.K.A. Pablo Lew, appeared in court on March 23

37-year-old Michael Darnell Peacock, A.K.A. Fruit, appeared in court on March 17

31-year-old Terrance Lamar Peacock, A.KA. T, appeared in court on May 17

40-year-old Justin Marshall Owens appeared in court on March 31

According to an indictment, beginning in November 2018 and continuing through March 2022, Lewis, Michael, Terrance and Owens allegedly conspired with each other and others to distribute fentanyl, methamphetamine, U-47700 and marijuana in the Texarkana area.

During that time, they allegedly carried, used and possessed firearms in connection with their drug trafficking.

Prosecutors claim three people died and another was seriously injured as a result of their alleged scheme. In total, the men were allegedly responsible for distributing $5 million worth of drugs.

“The counterfeit oxycodone pills–sometimes known as ‘blues’ or ‘M30s’–that were distributed in the Texarkana area contain deadly fentanyl. If you, or someone you know, has experienced an opioid overdose as a result of taking one of these round blue pills–stamped with ‘M’ on one side and ‘30’ on the other–please contact the Texarkana Texas Police Department at 903-798-3116. Increasingly, we are seeing more street drugs with deadly fentanyl added to them…and it is killing the users. More people need to be aware of this increasing trend that can kill the recreational drug user. Simply put, one pill can kill!” U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston

If convicted, the four men can face from 25 years up to life in prison.