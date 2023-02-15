Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Four people were hospitalized after a major crash in Nacogdoches on Wednesday, the Nacogdoches Police Department said.

The wreck happened in the 2800 block of Northeast Stallings Drive around 7:28 p.m., and several vehicles were reportedly involved. Two people, who were taken to the hospital, are believed to have serious injuries, authorities said.

Police are still at the scene looking over evidence. Traffic on Northeast Stallings Drive from East Starr Avenue to Appleby Sand Road is being rerouted.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area. Law enforcement said they will share more information as it becomes available.