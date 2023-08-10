LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The City of Longview said they have made the initial collection of debris caused by a severe storm in mid-June.

In June, severe storms hit East Texas and caused major damage to electric infrastructure, resulting in widespread outages amid high summertime temperatures. At one time, 170,000 East Texans were in the dark as a result of damaging winds.

Courtesy: City of Longview

“We thank the citizens of Longview for their patience during the debris collection following the June 15th storm. We have collected 4 million pounds of debris at our Compost Site. We have not seen this level of debris since the May storm of 2019,” said Public Works Director Dwayne Archer.

If you still have debris, crews are continuing to go around, but they ask for your patience.

You can drop it off yourself at the compost site which is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.