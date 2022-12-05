HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Four people are dead and seven are injured following a five car crash on State Highway 19 about two miles south of Birthright in Hopkins County on Sunday, according to Texas Department of Public Safety.

Officials said that a 2007 Toyota Avalon and a 1998 Toyota Avalon were waiting to turn left on to County Road 4764 when a 2017 Ford E Series Van was passing them on the shoulder. According to officials the Ford van failed to control it’s speed and hit the 1998 Toyota and the 2007 Toyota.

The 1998 Toyota Avalon was pushed into the southbound lane of State Highway 19 where it was hit by a 2023 Cadillac Escalade and a 2014 Kia Soul, according to a press release. Authorities said that all four passengers of the 1998 Toyota Avalon, Celestino Reina, 60, of Sulphur Springs, Ceila Reina, 60, of Sulphur Springs, Maria Reina, 22, of Sulphur Springs and a 7-year-old male child from Sulphur Springs were all declared dead by Justice of the Peace Brad Cummings.

The driver of the 2017 Ford, Gerald Adams, 60, of Paris was not injured. The driver of the 2007 Toyota, Rebeca Goodson, 69, of Sulphur Springs had non-incapacitating injuries and her passenger Joyce Moore, 72, of Sulphur Springs had incapacitating injuries but is stable. They were both taken to a local hospital, according to officials.

The passengers of the Cadillac Escalade and the Kia Soul all had non-incapacitating injuries and were also taken to a local hospital.